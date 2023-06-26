FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A death has been reported in an officer-involved shooting between Streetman and Kirvin.

Officers with the Wortham Police Department and deputies with the Freestone Sheriff’s Department went to a residence on FM-80 on Friday. This was to serve a search warrant and felony arrest warrant from an altercation that occurred earlier in the day involving a drive-by shooting in Streetman.

According to Wortham Police, there was a gunshot victim that was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco as a result of this altercation. As officers and deputies were attempting to serve the warrants, there was an officer-involved shooting which led to the death of the suspect.

No officers or deputies were injured. This investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.