Teague (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Teague Police Department is warning of a new scam. Police say someone has spoofed the department’s phone number to fool local citizens.

According to a Facebook post, the department says the scammers are using the number (254) 739-2553 and claiming to be part of homeland security. The crook then calls unsuspecting people to extort money from them.

The Teague Police Department says it is not working a telephone campaign with the Department of Homeland Security at this time. If you are contacted by someone using the number, please gather as much information as possible and call the Teague Police Department.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.