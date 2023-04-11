FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a two-vehicle collision in Freestone County.

The Teague Police Department responded Monday to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 84 W, near the intersection of FM-2777. The Teague Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

Two vehicles collided, and one of them caught on fire. The fire was extinguished by firefighters on scene.

Teague PD says the roadway was shut down to allow DPS Troopers to properly investigate what happened. The area remained closed to vehicle traffic.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.