WACO, TX - The Shoemaker Grey Wolves snapped a 27-game losing streak last year, finishing with a 2-8 record. After the heavy burden of the streak was lifted, the program is hopeful they are pointed in the right direction.

"I think some of them thought, we may never win a game," Toby Forman said. "I was starting to wonder myself, because we lost so many close games, but finally we broke through."