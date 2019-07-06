Temple Police Hosting Charity Golf Tournament

Temple Police Department Press Release:

Temple, TX – The Temple Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Services unit (C.O.P.S.), along with alumni from the Citizen’s Police Academy of Temple (CPAT), will be hosting their 1stAnnual Blue Santa Golf Tournament on July 20th at Sammons Golf Links in Temple. Teams of up to four players will have the chance to enjoy a friendly game of golf while giving back to the community.

All proceeds of this tournament will go toward the C.O.P.S. unit’s Blue Santa program, which helps local children and their families have a brighter holiday season by providing gifts and other items. The entrance fee for the tournament is $300. Prizes are available for the 1st place team, and two random draw teams.

Other events of the tournament will include a helicopter ball drop and a raffle for prizes. Raffle tickets will be available for $25.

There are still many slots available for golf so interested teams should contact Cpl. Joseph Dimento at jdimento@templetx.gov, or call (254) 931-0495 to register. The tournament starts at 7:00 a.m.