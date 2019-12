HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are actively searching for 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson in connection with the death of Nassau Bay Police Department Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

If you know of Henderson’s whereabouts, call HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office