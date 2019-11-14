BREAKING: Shooting injures several people at California high school

People wait for students and updates outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

UPDATE: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells KNX radio the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting is in custody.

The sheriff says the suspect is a student and was one of several people taken to a hospital after the Thursday morning shooting and is alive.

Reports on the number of people injured has fluctuated.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweets it received four patients. The hospital says a female and two males are in critical condition and one male is in good condition.

School district spokesman Dave Caldwell tells the station all campus lockdowns in the district have been lifted except for Saugus High.

ORIGINAL REPORT: At least six people were injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.