Austin (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the persons who shot a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday night.
According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, James Green was apprehended.
The other suspect is Terran Green, 34, who is described as 5-feet-4-inches-tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:
- Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
- Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website
- Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 29-year-old deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Homestead Road in northeast Harris County when the shooting happened.
