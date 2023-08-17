Austin (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the persons who shot a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday night.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, James Green was apprehended.

The other suspect is Terran Green, 34, who is described as 5-feet-4-inches-tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 29-year-old deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Homestead Road in northeast Harris County when the shooting happened.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.