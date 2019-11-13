Protecting Your Home During Freezing Temperatures

WOODWAY, Texas – Tuesday’s temperatures are breaking records across Texas as temperatures dipped to 26 degrees in some parts.

It’s important to focus on protecting the 4 P’s during fall and winter: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

Plumber James Merryman has worked in the business for 25 years. He says customer calls often surge during the cold months.

“We usually see quiet a few, it usually increases 20 to 25 percent,” Merryman says. “It’s usually about pipes freezing and busting because somebody didn’t protect their pipes.”

Service company Home Advisor says not protecting pipes can cause up to $4,000 for repairs and damages.

To prevent the extra costs, Merryman suggests purchasing a faucet cover to reduce pipes from freezing. The device costs between $3 and $11 at a hardware store.

“ I feel bad for the people when it happens. Everybody has to make a living,” Merryman says.

Experts say investing a water leak sensor could also help detect small leaks before major damage occurs.