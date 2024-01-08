GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been arrested after barricading himself in a house with children inside.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1500 block of Stone Street in Bedias at approximately 11:25 a.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare concern. When they arrived, they attempted to make contact with a barricaded subject, identified as Mark Anthony Regino.

There were also children in the house with Regino. He refused to release the children after family and police asked him to. Regino also had a firearm in his possession.

The children were safely removed from the house with the assistance of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Hostage Negotiation Team and Texas Rangers.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says Regino was taken into custody at approximately 3:10 p.m., and was traansported to the Grimes County Jail on two counts of Unlawful Restraint of a Child Under the Age of 17 Exposing Them to Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury – which are third-degree felonies.