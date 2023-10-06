Grimes County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 23-year-old Montgomery man has died in a two-vehicle head on crash in Grimes County.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 8:55 p.m. Thursday on FM-149. The preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Toyota Camry was going east on FM-149 and a 2017 Camry was going west in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash.

The driver of the 2017 Toyota was identified as Kristopher Bokelman, of Montgomery. He was transported to St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2004 Toyota was identified as 65-year-old Randolph Craddock, of Freeport. He was taken to the same hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The investigation was listed as ongoing as of Friday.