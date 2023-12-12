GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-year-old boy has drowned in Grimes County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 3 p.m. Sunday to the Knob Hill Road area after receiving reports of a missing child. The area was searched by deputies, Fire Department personnel and family members.

The child was found unresponsive several hundred yards from the residence, in a small drainage pond. Life-saving measures were performed by Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Department personnel on location as an attempt to save the child.

EMS arrived and transported the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Navasota for further treatment. The child succumbed to his injuries and was dead.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident. Autopsy results are pending.