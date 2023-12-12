Navasota, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 21-year-old Canyon Lake woman died following a two-vehicle traffic crash southeast of Navasota on Monday afternoon.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Kylie Morgan was pronounced dead at the St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota, where she was taken following the crash.

Investigating troopers said it happened about 2:45 p.m. on State Highway 105 and Grimes County Road 423, just outside of town. Troopers said Morgan was the driver of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra which was stopped on CR-423, preparing to turn onto the highway. A 2018 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east on Highway 105, when the Hyundai pulled out and turned in front of the Dodge.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were not injured.