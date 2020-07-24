The ADHD Struggle

Waco, TX – ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder in children and adults and those diagnosed with it are typically described as:

highly creative and intense but very easily distracted.

very quick thinkers but even more quickly bored.

very intelligent but frequently forgetful.

For those that don’t have ADHD, what is called “neurotypical,” it’s hard to understand what it’s like living each day with a mind that’s always stuck on fast-forward. There is a truth that people with ADD or ADHD know from an early age, if you have an ADHD mind, those that don’t; wll frequently remind you that you’re not “normal.”



How do I know? I was diagnosed with ADD 35 years ago and I know extremely well how the ADD mind operates at a different speed; and in an overall way that neurotypical minds find highly confusing. Our behavior and how we process (and recall) information leaves many neurotypical minds to wonder, “Why we do things the way we do?” The answer is simply, we don’t know and we can’t even help it.



Adults with ADHD are well-informed early in life that the way their minds work don’t necessarily fit the typical mold. As children they are told to become like everyone else, or to concentrate harder and stop daydreaming, as well as being asked a question most all of us have heard at some point in our lives; “Why don’t you just pay attention?”



Then there are the numerous myths and misconceptions about ADHD, what it really is and why it occurs. Then there are the legends and beliefs that have become facts to the ADHD uneducated. Many in that group of individuals don’t even believe it’s real. Dr. Josh Warren is a psychiatrist with Ascension Providence Texas and he emphatically disagrees with that belief and says, “I think that’s it’s like asking. ‘Is hypertension real?’ ‘is heart disease real?’”



Dr. Warren points out that in the medical community ADHD isn’t a controversial issue anymore and there are vast amounts of data proving it is a legitimate, biological development issue in the brain. “You can see differences in the studies between people that have ADHD and people that don’t,” Dr. Warren says. “You can see differences in real-time function brain scans on people treated with ADHD medications that correct to the “norm.” Dr. Warren ends his statement with a stern tone and re-emphasizes one simple fact, “It’s very real.”



Educators can agree with Dr. Warren. Even though they see it from a different perspective, and when asked if they think it’s real, many will echo Assistant Principal Casey Pirtle. “100%. 100% it’s real. You can and you from an education standpoint,” Pirtle says. “I have seen kids that have been diagnosed as ADD or ADHD where it was a behavior problem. But when you deal with it enough, 100% you can see the cases where it is real.”



I know it’s very real. I’ve known it is real for most of my life just as most of us with ADHD minds have encountered the same mistakes, failures and felt the emotional sting of being negatively stereotyped. Dr. Warren says he’s not a stranger to what my experience with ADD has been like, it’s a common story he hears from his patients. “I hear a lot of the things you’re saying from people all the time. I see a lot of people who describe, you know, very similar difficulties in terms of feeling like either people in their lives, whether it’s cultural or just people’s own personal views on, you know what ADHD is.”



Living with a mind that’s never idle is similar to being a passenger on a speeding train… You’re a passenger and along for the ride. Even if you want to turn and change direction, it’s not possible until you have some help or the direction you’re going winds up close to where you want (or need) to be. And nearly all of us were tested and diagnosed as children for many of the exact same reasons. “The most common things you hear about kids who have ADHD are that their teachers are telling the parents that they’re struggling with hyperactivity, and they can’t sit still,” Dr. Warren says. “They keep telling them do something over and over again and they won’t listen and they’re struggling academically.”



It can also impact those teaching even if they know what signs to look for. Assistant Principal Pirtle spent 11 years in the classroom teaching high school English and he learned how to read the signs of an ADD or ADHD student. “With ADHD you can kind of watch it build. You got about maybe five to ten minutes where they’re sitting still, Pirtle says. “And giving a lesson you can kind of see kids that are starting to fidget, maybe tapping their foot or maybe tap on the pencil on the desk. It’s almost a compulsion that that kid has to get up and move. At some point they just can’t sit still.”



Pirtle says he struggled at times with ADHD students but quickly points out that those students really do try and at times are quite surprising, but in a good way. “It will amaze you how efficient they can be. You give them an assignment; it might take everybody else 25 minutes to finish that assignment but a kid with ADD who’s really trying to do well, is going to look at that and be like, ‘okay, I’ve got to find a way to get this done quicker than 15 minutes.’”



Pirtle doesn’t have ADHD… But there are two reasons he understands it better than many others, “One, of course is you, going through college it keeps it interesting. My wife, she is ADD as well.” As the close friend of an ADD mind and spouse of an ADHD mind, in addition to 14 years in the classroom encountering ADHD minded teens, He knows how we are. And what he calls interesting is very common among the ADHD population. “You know, most (neurotypical) people’s minds will travel from point a to point B,” Pirtle says. But when you deal with someone with ADD or ADHD you might get to point B eventually, but for the person with add it’s point F. As we went to point A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H, we’ve gone through the entire alphabet.”



The diagnosis of ADHD is important, but Dr. Warren says it is secondary to following it up with proper treatment. “If you have ADHD and it’s untreated, it impacts you negatively academically, in terms of your ability to succeed. It impacts you in your job as an adult and it impacts you socially in both.”

ADHD Resources:

Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder – www.chadd.org

Centers for Disease Control – www.cdc.gov

Attitude Magazine – www.additudemag.com

The National Resource Center on ADHD – www.nimh.nih.gov

American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry – www.aacap.org

Understood – www.understood.org