Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Columbus City Schools bus driver says she was punched by irate parent
Democrats return to leadoff Iowa for final pitch to voters
Stoneman Douglas players take part in Super Bowl rehearsal
Quarantines await Europeans flown home amid virus outbreak
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Jones leads Xavier over No. 10 Seton Hall, win streak ends.
Top Stories
Liverpool’s lead grows to 22 points in the Premier League
49ers rewarded with patience with Ward, Armstead
Kenin of US tops Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major
The King’s Speech: LeBron James’ words salve hurting Lakers
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Outmatched
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
Virus in China affects sports events, Olympic qualifiers
Texas A&M suspending non-essential travel to China due to coronavirus
Baylor: Student does not have coronavirus
Suspected Coronavirus in Brazos County results come back Negative
Baylor student being monitored for suspected case of coronavirus
More Coronavirus Headlines
Brazos County investigating possible case of coronavirus
Coronavirus concerns in Central Texas
Coronavirus reported in Washington state
Trending now
Killeen ISD proposes $265M bond
Liverpool’s lead grows to 22 points in the Premier League
News
Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution
Easy to make party dip for Super Bowl Sunday!
Enter to Win our Contests
Outmatched
Pro Football Challenge
Waco Mattress Center
Wigley’s Paint – Where Painters Know Paint
#PainStopsHere
Community Calendar
My Wellness Network
Your Home Network
More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Outmatched Quiz
Upcoming Events