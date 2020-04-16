Closings
5.24 million apply for unemployment, 22 million in the last month

Coronavirus
The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

WASHINGTON,D.C.- The Department of labor reports 5.5. million people have applied for unemployment in the last week, bringing the total to 22 million in the last month.

Layoffs have spread beyond services industries such as restaurants and hotels into blue-collar and professional occupations, including software programmers, construction workers and sales jobs. Up to 50 million jobs are vulnerable to coronavirus-related layoffs, economists say — about one-third of all positions in the United States.

