Baylor extending Spring Break, pushing classes online due to coronavirus

WACO, Texas – The coronavirus outbreak has led Baylor University to take extra precautions during the Spring Break period.

The university said on social media Wednesday afternoon that for the safety and well-being of our students, they are adjusting the spring schedule and approach: Spring Break will extend one week, through March 20. From March 23-April 3, classes will be taught online.

Residence halls & designated dining facilities, based on demand, will be open during the next three weeks. However, they are moving students to select housing locations where they determine they are safest.

All student meetings/activities are suspended for the next three weeks. Events/conferences and other large gatherings this spring are being reviewed by the COVID-19 Task Force. Home athletics events will continue pending guidance from the NCAA & Big 12.

If anyone traveled over Spring Break to areas with widespread COVID-19 outbreak, they should follow CDC guidance to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. If symptoms occur, consult with your supervisor, stay away from campus, and call your doctor.

Baylor faculty will use the next week (March 16-20) to prepare for online course delivery beginning March 23. Outside of course instruction, all operations will continue as normal – faculty/staff are expected to continue normal work schedules.

All international travel for students, faculty, and staff has been suspended through March 31. The university is in the process of returning groups studying abroad or on extended mission trips back to the U.S. and their permanent residences.

The university is encouraging the public to visit its COVID-19 website at baylor.edu/coronavirus periodically for additional information and updates for the campus community.

The university is asking that members of the #BaylorFamily continue to pray for all those worldwide whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19, and for the public health officials, doctors, and scientists who are working around the clock to end the outbreak.

Source: Baylor University