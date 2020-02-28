Baylor president speaks on coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted:

WACO, Texas – Baylor University President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone is speaking on the coronavirus outbreak.

The university said in a statement that updates regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to evolve rapidly as its impact begins to circle the globe. They say Baylor’s Department of Public Safety and Center for Global Engagement and other members of the university’s COVID-19 Task Force are actively monitoring the situation internationally and domestically.

The university says as students are starting to think about traveling for spring break, they should wash their hands often with soap and water.

You can keep up with the latest updates at www.baylor.edu/coronavirus, including the most recent announcement of the temporary postponement of university-sponsored travel to South Korea.

Source: Baylor University

