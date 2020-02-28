Bell County Public Health District shares tips to fight COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District wanted to address the public about concerns regarding COVID-19.

The district says there are not any cases in Bell County at this time. They are working closely with local, state, and federal partners – including Fort Hood – to maintain situational awareness and keep up to date on guidelines for preparedness.

The recommendations currently are to focus on standard infectious disease prevention measures which can protect not only against COVID-19, but also against other diseases. This includes the following:

• Avoiding individuals who are ill

• Staying home if you are ill

• Cover your cough

• Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, each time for at least 20 seconds (singing happy birthday during handwashing is a good timing practice)

• Avoid touching your face

You can visit www.bellcountyhealth.org for any updates.

Source: Bell County Public Health District