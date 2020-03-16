Bell County Vehicle Registration encouraging online or mailed-in renewals

BELTON, Texas – The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread disruption throughout the world and at home.

The Bell County Tax Assessor- Collector’s Office believes it is their role and responsibility to continue providing essential government services while implementing preventative measures to ensure the health of the public and employees during this time.

The Office wants to encourage members of the public to submit their inquiries to them by email at Vehicle.Registration@bellcounty.texas.gov, instead of visiting in person, when possible. They say this is a safer option to provide the highest-level of services during this public health challenge.

The Office highly encourages you to mail or go online at www.txdmv.gov to renew your vehicle registration and leave office visits to title work when possible.

There is a new queuing system in place to allow people to make appointments online. Go to www.bellcountytx.com/tac, click ‘Make Appointments Online at Belton, Killeen or Temple Offices’, select the office most convenient to you, and complete the Appointment Form.

The Office says longer wait times for services may occur while public access to our offices is limited, and precautions for unnecessary exposure and social distancing practices are in place.

Source: Bell County Tax Assessor- Collector’s Office