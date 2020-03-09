Belton ISD releases coronavirus plans

BELTON, Texas – In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Belton Independent School District Matt Smith has released a statement about the plans the district has in place.

Smith said in the statement that COVID-19 is on a lot of minds right now, and that Bell County has no reports of it at this time.

The district is in touch with local health officials as the situation is being monitored, and they are making plans on how to respond. They are taking the situation very seriously, even as district teachers, staff, and students head in to Spring Break next week.

Here are some topics Smith addressed in the statement which he said the public should know:

Cleaning is a priority.

Belton ISD routinely uses hospital-grade cleaning equipment and solutions to help ensure that our campuses and buildings stay disinfected. We are prepared to escalate such practices if necessary. Our health and emergency services staff have scheduled meetings during spring break to review and confirm their plans.

A plan is in place.

We’re prepared to address this ongoing situation. Our alert status levels (see below) are designed to increase clarity and make it easier to communicate about changing conditions. Belton ISD will continue to post updates on our district website at www.bisd.net/COVID19.

Follow credible sources of information.

Rumors and misinformation from social media can cause unnecessary panic. Refer to credible sources like the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Center for Disease Control for your information. Both organizations are providing updates, travel information and more on their websites:

Texas Department of State Health Services – www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/

Center for Disease Control – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Practice healthy habits.

It is currently believed that COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, much in the way the flu and other respiratory viruses are spread. As always, we encourage you to follow healthy habits to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, such as:

1. Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

2. Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.

3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

4. Stay home when sick.

5. Cover mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Smith says the district will continue to monitor the situation closely during Spring Break. Belton ISD classes will resume on March 16.

Source: Belton Independent School District