Belton man making coronavirus masks for first responders

BELTON, Texas: Randy Broussard is a retired VA nurse whose career was based around helping people. Now his decades-long hobby of sewing is helping people, too.

Broussard started crafting masks last week to help protect first responders from the coronavirus. He couldn’t escape the signs that they were in need of more masks.

“I kept seeing shortage, shortage, shortage and people and you know, we’re at war with no ammo,” Broussard said. “We need personal protective devices so, I started.”

In the short time since, he has made close to thirty masks. He says he has no thoughts of slowing down because he believes the virus is just getting started.

“My personal feeling is that we are gonna see this going way through the summer,” Broussard said. “My greatest fear is that it will come back in the early fall, as the viruses, the flu viruses, do.”

He’s now attracting a following, too. He has been in contact with craftsmen in the area and he has recruited about 10 to help with his project whether it be with sewing the masks or donating supplies.

He says seeing the masks on first responders would make all the hard work worth it.

“That’s gonna make me feel obviously so really, really, really good, because hopefully they’re saving lives and that’s the end result: we have to save lives,” Broussard said. “We have to make people better.”

To find out how you can get involved or donate materials, find the group here.