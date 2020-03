The Big 12 announced Friday that all conference and non-conference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year.

That includes baseball, which competes beyond the end of the academic year.

On Thursday, FOX44 told you that the Baylor Baseball team, including the coaches, were told to self-isolate after coming back from a game in San Jose, California.

