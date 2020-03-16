Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas announce closures

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas (BGCTX) is following the guidance and expertise of local, state, and national health officials to help protect members, their families, and employees from all communicable diseases.

Based on reports of COVID-19 exposure in the region, as well as facility closure responses by regional Independent School Districts, all Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas Clubhouses (29) and administrative offices will experience closures.

The BGCTX will follow the following closure schedule by the community for the week of March 16:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco – March 16 through March 27, 2020

• Boys & Girls Club of Lampasas – March 16 through March 20, 2020

• Clements Boys & Girls Clubs (Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville) – March 16 through March 20, 2020

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Copperas Cove – March 16 through March 20, 2020

• Boys & Girls Club of Gatesville – March 16 through March 20, 2020

• Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown – March 16 through March 20, 2020

• Boys & Girls Club of East Williamson County – March 16 through March 20, 2020

• Boys & Girls Club of Falls County – March 16 through March 20, 2020

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas Admin Offices – March 17 through March 20, 2020

BGCTX leadership continues to closely monitor the spread of Coronavirus and COVID-19 response from regional public health, governmental, and school district professionals to determine operations / closure plans beyond published timelines.

COVID-19-realated response plans will be updated regularly at www.bgctx.org, published on various social media channels, and distributed to parents of Club members via email.

Source: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas