A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas- Brazos County Health District has confirmed 4 positive cases of COVID-19.

Below is information on the 4 cases:

Female in her 20’s who traveled to Spain

Male in his 60’s who traveled to Colorado

Female in her 20’s who traveled to New York

Female in her 50’s who traveled to Colorado

All four cases are believed to be travel related and are at home.