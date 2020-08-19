Brazos County District Court mistakenly exposed to COVID-19

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County District Court has been mistakenly exposed to COVID-19, due to an inmate who tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday evening, Brazos County Detention personnel determined that an inmate who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, had been transported to the Courthouse on August 17th and 18th.

When realizing this, the Sheriff’s Office immediately notified the Judge of the Court. Additionally, on the 18th, a second inmate had been transported to the Courthouse with the COVID-19 positive inmate. In accordance with our established procedures, the deputy and inmates were wearing personal protective equipment.

The COVID-19 positive inmate was symptomatic on August 8th – and was, in accordance with protocols, tested and placed into quarantine. A positive test result was received on August 11th, which precipitated the inmate being placed in isolation and provided appropriate medical care.

As of the morning of the 17th, the inmate no longer had a fever, nor were they displaying any other symptoms of COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office staff received a court docket notification including this inmate with a court date of August 17th. Due to a “break down” in internal communications, the inmate was mistakenly transported to court on Monday and Tuesday without notification to the court. As a result of this error, Detention Center personnel have implemented additional procedures to improve communications to inform transport personnel and courts in advance if an inmate has previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff’s Office personnel continue to follow already established infectious disease protocols, to include medical isolation and the use of personal protective equipment. Personnel will continue to follow a response plan and take safety precautions for the duration of the pandemic. The Brazos County Health District has been notified of this potential exposure.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office