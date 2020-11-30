Bremond ISD turning to remote learning for remainder of this week

BREMOND, Texas – The Bremond Independent School District will be going remote for the rest of this week.

This comes after over 120 people were out on Monday – between students and staff.

The Facebook post on Monday morning said “we gave it our best shot.” The district fully expects the numbers to continue to rise, and it says there is a good chance things will be remote until after the Christmas break – but the district will not make this call until Friday.

The district says it does not have enough substitute teachers to cover classes or enough bus drivers to run routes.

Source: Bremond Independent School District