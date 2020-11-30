Bremond ISD turning to remote learning for remainder of this week

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

BREMOND, Texas – The Bremond Independent School District will be going remote for the rest of this week.

This comes after over 120 people were out on Monday – between students and staff.

The Facebook post on Monday morning said “we gave it our best shot.” The district fully expects the numbers to continue to rise, and it says there is a good chance things will be remote until after the Christmas break – but the district will not make this call until Friday.

The district says it does not have enough substitute teachers to cover classes or enough bus drivers to run routes.

Source: Bremond Independent School District

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected