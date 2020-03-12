Central Texas colleges taking safety precautions for COVID-19

CENTRAL TEXAS – Almost every Texas college and university has spoken out about how they are preparing for the coronavirus on campus.

This has led to many universities extending Spring Break or switching to online classes.

Baylor students will return to campus after four weeks of spring break and online classes.

Texas A&M College Station and University of Mary-Hardin Baylor say classes will resume as normal when the break is over.

The University of Texas has extended their Spring Break another week, with Texas Tech resuming classes online on March 30.

UNT has online classes next week, and will return to normal class schedules on the 23rd.