Coronavirus hurting dress industry

LUBBOCK, Texas – Dressmakers say the coronavirus is hurting their business.

“I can call while you’re here, and if I have it in stock I can get it by next week,” says Dianna Garcia, owner of Diane’s Bridal and Quinceañera, to a customer.

Dianna has been helping women find their dream dress for the past 25 years. She says getting the perfect dress is important.

“It’s the biggest deal, because that certain dress is going to fit right. They try on dresses, and not every dress is going to fit how they want it to fit. They want that certain style,” says Dianna.

Lately, she says her business is feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

“I’ve had customers in to do purchases, and they’re wanting to expediate the dress so that they can have it for pictures, for their events, and they’re telling me they’re not doing express shipping due to the coronavirus, so it’s kinda scary at this moment,” says Dianna.

And she’s worried that things could get worse.

“It’s kind of nerve wrecking, because you don’t know what the outcome is going to be. We don’t know if next week, next month, the virus is going to spread even more to where manufacturers are going to have to cut back,” says Dianna.

She says almost all of the dresses she orders come from overseas.

“They don’t know what’s going to sell, so that’s why we special order. And they make it according to what the customer sells. And it’s kind of hard for me too, to keep a large selection, because I don’t have an idea what the customer is looking for. We do a lot of special orders,” says Dianna.

But she says that brides and birthday girls alike should remain calm.

“I wouldn’t panic. I would just order my dress early,” says Dianna.