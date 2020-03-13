Coryell Health expanding patient concierge services

Coryell Health has been closely monitoring recent events related to the spread of the COVID-19 novel Coronavirus.

To reduce the spread of this disease and similar respiratory illnesses, Coryell Health will expand its existing patient concierge services by screening patients and family members for potential risk factors of COVID-19 at the front door of each of their facilities.

Patients at risk will be offered further evaluation in a convenient drive-through setting which also maximizes protection of patients and Coryell staff. Patients with acute needs will be referred to the emergency department. Clinic hours have not changed, and all patients are encouraged to continue receiving care and arriving for appointments as previously scheduled.

For further protection, patients will be allowed to have one family member accompany them for acute care visits, procedures or hospitalizations during the hours of 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., but other family and friends of our hospital patients and long term care residents have been asked not to visit during this time in order to protect them from potentially dangerous illnesses.

Visits to long term care residents that are medically necessary, or in the case of hospice patients, will be allowed after approval and screening by staff.

Source: Coryell Health