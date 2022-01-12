The Bell County Public Health District changed the COVID-19 threat to Level 1 Wednesday, because of the increase in incidence rates, positivity rates, and surge in hospitalizations.

Level 1 signifies severe uncontrolled community transmission. The Bell Co. Public Health District says the latest surge over the last couple of weeks increased active cases and the incidence rate like what was seen in early August 2021.

The Bell County Public Health District dashboard showed the rate jump to over 600 late last week.

Health experts say the increased contagiousness of the omicron variant means proper mask use indoors is critical. They recommend even people who have been vaccinated wear the masks to stop the spread of the virus.

To get back down to Level 3, the district will need to see a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases in Bell County. There will also need to see the same in daily COVID-19 hospitalization in the county.