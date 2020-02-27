Dallas County prepared for coronavirus

TEXAS – Dallas County says it is prepared for the arrival of coronavirus.

Judge Clay Jenkins says Dallas County is probably one of the most prepared communities. He says this is largely because of what was learned during the Ebola scare in 2014.

Jenkins says a team of people are in constant contact with the CDC for direction – saying there are medical facilities in North Texas being considered if isolation treatment is needed in large numbers.

“We’ve worked with our medical community to identify areas where we could isolate people if we had an outbreak here. We’ve identified those people who would be the frontline defenders, treaters on this,” says Jenkins.

Jenkins says they’ve learned in the past that supplies are often in high demand during times like this – as cities and counties tend to hoard if they hear of an outbreak in one part of the country – but he assures the county is well-stocked on supplies.