Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying season cancelled, National Finals pushed back a year

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Founding Partners of Drive, Chip and Putt have announced changes for this season, in regards to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 qualifying season, originally set to begin May 2nd, is now cancelled. The Founding Partners say this was done to protect the health and safety of all involved.

Also announced, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, originally set for April 5th 2020, will now take place on April 4th 2021, the eve of the Masters Tournament. Each National Finalist will be invited to compete in the same age division for which they previously qualified in 2020, regardless of their age on that date.

Those that bought tickets to the National Finals will be sent a refund in May and guaranteed the opportunity to buy tickets for next year.

MORE SPORTS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44