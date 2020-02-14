Efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19 continue

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Trump Administration is ready to prevent the spread of COVID-19 0 – the coronavirus spreading quickly throughout parts of China.

Azar says there are only 15 confirmed cases in the U.S., and his agency has a two-part strategy to prevent more.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is likely to last beyond this year.

“We’re pursuing both angles, what we call aggressive containment, which is the efforts to keep it out, but also the aggressive mitigation preparation,” says Azar. “You can start to think of it in a sense like the seasonal flu. The only difference is we don’t understand this virus.”

Scientists are still trying to determine the virus’ severity, how it’s transmitted, and if it can spread from someone before they start experiencing symptoms.