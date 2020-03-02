FDA on coronavirus

While the White House plans to meet with representatives from the cruise and airline industries as the president heads to the CDC later this week, the Food and Drug Administration is tamping down fears of drug shortages due to shutdowns by Chinese drug manufacturers.

The CDC is urging Americans not to run to the store and buy face masks and other protective gear, for fear medical professionals won’t have enough.

“This legislation would help secure those supply chains,” says Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO). “We’ll make sure the FDA has advanced warning about initial shortage and can take any sort of proactive action they need to.”

The White House insists supply chains are under control.

And to underline the point, the president met with executives from the major drug companies Monday, for a meeting that was supposed to be about prescription drug prices – but focused instead on preparation for the coronavirus.