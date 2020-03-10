Fears not swaying people away from Spring at the Silos 2020

WACO, Texas – Spring at the Silos is one of Waco’s largest tourist attractions, which brings in tens of thousands every year. It’s set to kick off this weekend.

This is despite concerns over the rise of Coronavirus cases around the world.

“We’re still getting out, having a good time, coming out here and enjoying the festivities today – and no, it’s not going to dampen anything for us,” says Chad Coolidge, a Waco tourist.

“It doesn’t affect me at all. Just wash your hands and be safe. I have no concerns about it whatsoever,” says Jeff Moseley, a Waco visitor.

“Just going to keep it business as usual,” says Flora Parra, a local resident.

“I don’t think there’s a big concern here, but with the amount of people coming in, you just have to be aware,” says Jon Parrette.

City of Waco Spokesperson Larry Holze says he is not ignoring the headlines regarding COVID-19 – but he’s not in a hurry to panic either. He expresses that he understands there are valid concerns with the thousands of tourists coming to Waco this weekend.

“Those people who come into town visiting could bring that to our community. But we hope with proper handwashing, and coughing, and all of these things, we’re talking about will help prevent people from spreading that to one another, but still not be afraid of going to an event that’s going to bring joy and happiness to them and to our city,” says Holze.

Instead of canceling events all together, he says the City of Waco is sharing with visitors the importance of preventing the spread of germs and practicing cleanliness.

“The big three: cover your cough, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if you can’t use obviously a hand sanitizer that has alcohol content and stay home and stay away from people if you are sick,” shares Holze.

He agrees the Coronavirus has certainly shaken up the general public, but he believes fears of the virus shouldn’t force anyone in Central Texas to miss out on the great things going on this weekend.

“Don’t be afraid to go out and enjoy beautiful spring time. I’m hoping that with spring weather, that people will be outdoors more. Outdoors will bring safety to a lot of disease things that are in the air that we are confined with when we get indoors,” says Holze.