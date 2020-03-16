Fort Hood Child Development Center speaks on COVID-19

FORT HOOD, Texas – Child and Youth Services (CYS) is aware of the rising concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of the children and staff is a top priority.

CYS will continue to screen children per protocol, as well as coordinate with Army Public Health, to keep CYS programs informed.

Fort Hood has not announced a closure as of March 15, therefore CYS will be open. Until further notice, the schedule will be:

CDC- 5:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

SAC- 5:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Muskogee & Walker is open

YC- all open 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Muskogee, Kouma and Montague SAC children will be accepted at Muskogee SAC, and Walker and Venable SAC children will be accepted at Walker SAC.

Source: Fort Hood Child and Youth Services