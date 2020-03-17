Gold’s Gym closing corporate-owned locations through March 31

DALLAS, Texas – Gold’s Gym has made the decision to temporarily close all company-owned Gold’s Gym locations in the U.S. including Texas, Oklahoma, St. Louis, and Carolina gyms through March 31, 2020, to do its part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Because exercise is a key component in maintaining personal health and supporting the immune system, the decision was made to offer free premium access for members and non-members to Gold’s Amp, the company’s digital personal training app, through May 31.

The app has over 600 indoor and outdoor workouts with audio and video guidance. Additionally, the company is launching on-demand streaming video workouts. Both digital fitness options are available to the public at www.goldsgym.com/anywhere so they can stay active, healthy and workout wherever they feel comfortable and safe.

Privately owned franchised gyms will make their own determinations on when and whether to close and are watching this situation very closely. All Gold’s Gym locations have focused on stepping up all sanitary procedures and practices to protect their members and team members in response to the public health crisis.

Source: Gold’s Gym