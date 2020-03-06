Gov. Abbott, A.G. Paxton issue joint statement on reports of price-gouging of medical supplies in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have issued a stern warning to anyone participating in price-gouging of medical supplies as Texas continues to combat the potential threat of the coronavirus.

Should there be extensive reports of price-gouging, Gov. Abbott has the power to declare Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code, which will give the Texas Attorney General broader powers to prosecute these cases.

“Price-gouging is un-Texan and will not be tolerated in our state,” read the joint statement. “The state of Texas will work to ensure that anyone who engages in this act is held to account. As we work to address the coronavirus, it is essential that the public has access to health and wellness supplies that can help mitigate any potential spread. We will work to combat any attempt to exploit public health and safety for monetary gain.”

Texans who suspect a case of price-gouging in connection to the potential coronavirus threat should file a consumer complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.

Source: Office of Gov. Greg Abbott