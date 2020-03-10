House leaders speak on coronavirus

House leaders are discussing further steps to protect Americans from coronavirus, including giving states additional federal aid for testing and treatment.

Leaders from both sides of the aisle continue to meet in the coming days to discuss further steps.

President Trump is pushing for lawmakers to pass a payroll tax cut and other financial relief for companies impacted by coronavirus.

This comes days after Congress passed an $8.3 billion aid package to fight the spread of the virus.

House Democrats are addressing concerns – from the economy to educating the public..

“America needs clear and consistent communication that educates and empower people to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy. That’s why we need to focus. We need to focus. And we need to act rapidly and aggressively to educate the American people,” says Raul Ruiz (D-CA), caucus member and physician.

The coronavirus outbreak is now causing disruptions to major sectors of the economy, including travel and trade. GOP leaders say the government will continue do everything in their power to help working Americans.

“It is our priority as we continue to mitigate and contain the spreading of this virus. We will continue to learn more about the coronavirus every single day. But I do want to talk about what we have done. As of today, last week we passed a coronavirus funding package [that] will help speed the development of a vaccine, [and] increase the access to testing and treatment,” says Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House minority leader.

At least nine states have declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus.