HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – Houston officials say they’ve confirmed the first two cases of novel coronavirus in the nation’s third-largest county.

The announcement Thursday came one day after a man in the nearby suburb of Fort Bend County became the first Texan with a positive test result outside of those repatriated from abroad.

Harris County Public Health says the newest cases involve a man and woman who had traveled.

The department didn’t say where they had gone or disclose their condition.