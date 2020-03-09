Lampasas PD raising awareness of coronavirus scammers

LAMPASAS, Texas – The Lampasas Police Department is raising awareness of scammers who are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak.

The department posted on social media Sunday night that while COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, is capturing attention around the world, cybercriminals are capitalizing on the public’s desire to learn more about the outbreak.

There are reports of phishing scams attempting to steal personal information or to infect your devices with malware, and ads peddling false information or scam products.

For example, a phishing email used the logo of the CDC Health Alert Network and claimed to provide a list of local active infections. Recipients were instructed to click on a link in the email to access the list. Next, recipients were asked to enter their email login credentials, which were then stolen.

Source: Lampasas Police Department