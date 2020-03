WACO, Texas – Magnolia Market will be closing due to concerns of COVID-19.

Magnolia said in a statement Monday that they have decided to close Magnolia Market + Silos grounds, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Press, Magnolia Table, and Little Shop on Bosque on March 17. They hope everything will re-open on March 30.

Magnolia says their online shop will remain open at this time, and the Guest Services Team will be standing by to answer any questions.

Source: Magnolia