MCC requiring face coverings on campus starting June 24

WACO, Texas- Anyone on the McLennan Community College campus is now required to wear a face covering.

This policy goes into effect Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

MCC is also requiring visitors to remain at least 6-feet apart in the same physical space.

Accepted face coverings include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, handkerchiefs, or face shields, and must be worn over the nose and mouth.

Coverings must be worn in common campus areas, including classrooms, lobbies, lounges, dining halls, hallways, elevators, and common area bathrooms when in close proximity to others.

Face coverings must be worn in the presence of others and in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, and are still encouraged when practicing social distancing

Face coverings are not required in the following situations:

An employee is in her/his office alone;

Individuals working outdoors and maintaining proper physical distancing;

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside;

When doing so poses a greater physical health, safety, or security risk;

While operating outdoor equipment;

While in a building or participating in an activity that requires security surveillance, screening, or identification, and

When consuming food or drink.

Employees, contractors, and visitors who cannot wear a face covering for medical or other reasons should contact Human Resources, and students who say the same should contact the Accommodations office.