McLennan County Leadership Response Team formed to respond to COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White, and the Family Health Center have formed the McLennan County Leadership Response Team to work and plan together on a local response to reports on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The group will meet weekly, and will actively monitor patients for risk factors and work to ensure the local health care system is prepared to respond to the situation as it unfolds.

If you are healthy, your risk is relatively low and recovery is high. The good news is that the same steps you can take to stay healthy during the flu season will protect you from many viruses, including the flu and COVID-19.

The Response Team has prepared a list of important facts to help people understand the current situation. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and the Response Team will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Risk

There are NO diagnosed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.

At this time, if you have not traveled to an effected area or have not had contact with someone with COVID-19, your risk is low. Any respiratory symptoms you might have are more likely to be flu or another respiratory illness.

Most cases of COVID-19 are not severe. People with a greater risk of developing serious symptoms are:

o Older adults

o People with chronic conditions

o People with compromised immune systems

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Facemasks

Facemasks are not recommended for people who are well. The use of facemasks are crucial for health care workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

You should only wear a facemask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

Protection

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (PHD) encourages everyone to follow preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a lined trash can.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with regular household products.

Isolation and Quarantine

Your healthcare provider or the Public Health District may ask you to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the virus. Please follow the instructions given to you.

Questions

People with questions can call the Public Health Information line at 254-750-1890, which is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Source: City of Waco