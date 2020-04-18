Medical students graduating early to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several dozen KU medical school students are graduating early to join the frontlines in the state’s fight against coronavirus.

Senior KU School of Medicine student Emily Lenherr is cutting her final year of medical school short to help the state’s COVID-19 response.

“No one expected our last year or our last couple of months to be in the middle of a pandemic,” said Lenherr. “So as we were kind of watching this evolve we realized that maybe we could help out and use some of that training that we have gained over four years and help alleviate some of that burden.”

Lenherr and nearly 30 other medical students volunteered for the Kansas Pandemic Volunteer Health Care Workforce program. It will send them out across Kansas starting at the end of April to serve in areas of critical need, especially rural communities. Professor Dr. Michael Kennedy who helped pilot the program said 34 counties in Kansas have only one or two physicians.

“What if one of them gets sick and then that becomes a real crisis,” said Dr. Kennedy.

Dr. Kennedy said the students will provide help however and wherever it’s needed.

“And that frees the more experienced doctor to take care of the more critically ill patients,” said Dr. Kennedy.

“We want to do what we can and we want to help where we can,” said Lenherr.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44