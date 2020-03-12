More universities cancel classes because of coronavirus concerns

Texas Tech, Oklahoma State University, and the University of Oklahoma announced a move to online classes in response to concerns over coronavirus.

Texas Tech is on spring break next week, and has canceled classes the following week. Beginning March 30th, all classes will resume via online instruction. The university has not announced how long that will last.

All campus buildings at the Lubbock campus will remain open during this period.

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are also transitioning to an online learning process after spring break. OU says it will start March 23rd and go through April 3rd, when a decision will be made about future classes.

Baylor made the decision to extend spring break and move to all-online courses Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the University of Texas at Austin announced that it would extend its Spring Break one week in response to the spread of COVID-19.

According to UT, classes will resume on March 30 and students should plan on returning before that date.

During the extra Spring Break week, the University will remain open as faculty and staff make preparations.

The school says it will increase “social distancing” on campus. This includes shifting many lectures online, reconfiguring spaces where students must meet face-to-face, and reducing unnecessary contact in general.