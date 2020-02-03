Number of U.S. coronavirus cases rises

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. – The U.S. now has eleven confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

San Benito County, California officials announced two new cases on Sunday evening. They say the patients are married, with the husband infecting the wife. This makes this the second person-to-person case in the U.S.

The other states with cases include Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington.

“Yes, we have a handful more flights that will be heading to China to bring Americans back home from [the] Hubei Province,” says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “The exact timing of those we are still coordinating with the Chinese government, but we anticipate that they will happen in the next handful of days.”

For more information on the coronavirus and how it could affect you, visit our special Coronavirus page on our website.