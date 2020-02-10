Over 40,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide

There is still no end in sight for the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with more than 40,000 cases now confirmed around the world.

China has reported a big spike in confirmed cases, with over 900 now confirmed dead.

Travel restrictions remain in place, with all passengers coming into the U.S. from China being screened by the Center for Disease Control, and possibly quarantined.

The World Health Organization says this outbreak has not yet reached the level of a global pandemic, and they are urging world leaders not to restrict travel or trade.

These measures have not stopped the outbreak from spreading to more than 26 countries around the world. Over the weekend, five British tourists in France tested positive for coronavirus – leading the British government to declare a serious and imminent threat to public health.

This outbreak comes as Chinese-Americans across the country celebrate the Lunar New Year. Some events have been scaled back, with officials urging the public to limit their exposure – but most are proceeding as scheduled – including a huge celebration in New York over the weekend.