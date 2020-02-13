San Antonio coronavirus patient quarantined

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio has its first case of the coronavirus after evacuees arrived at joint base San Antonio-Lackland from China last week.

The patient spiked a fever Tuesday, and by Wednesday night the test came back positive for the virus.

This case is the first patient quarantined at the San Antonio base to test positive for COVID-19. They are currently isolated at a hospital and receiving treatment.

“There may be additional cases that we identify. I do want to prepare you for that. We are still within the potential incubation period for coronavirus for people coming out of Wuhan, the city in China,” says Captain Jennifer McQuiston, of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new coronavirus which causes COVID-19 was first identified in late December in the city of Wuhan in central China. To date, it has infected more than 42,000 people in the country and killed over 1,000.

Beyond China, the disease has struck 24 countries, causing 393 cases and one death.